Russ Beam is new Legion Post 334 Commander

Russ Beam was sworn in as the new commander of the American Legion Post 334 by Hank Theiman on Monday, June 12, 2023.

Beam grew up near Sidney, OH and served in the United States Marine Corps from July 1989 to March of 1993. He was deployed for Operation Fiery Vigil in the Philippines and Operation Desert Shield in Okinawa Japan, Russ oversaw large equipment maintenance and repair for the military’s vehicles. After his time in the Marine Corps, Russ moved to Columbus in 1997 with his family.

He married Monica O’Hara in Petersburg last September, with the reception held at Legion Post 334.