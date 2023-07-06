Local businesses sponsor outstanding July 4th fireworks display

Albion local and area businesses sponsored an outstanding community fireworks display on Tuesday night, July 4th.

The display lasted a half hour. It was hosted by the Albion Country Club, and the fireworks were set off by the Albion Volunteer Fire Department.

Sponsoring at the Grand Finale level were the Albion Chamber of Commerce, Palmer Eye Care, PC, Cornerstone Bank, The J Sports Bar & Grill, AGI Sentinel and Town & Country Vet Clinic.

Sponsoring at the Salute level were Kyle Liss Construction, LLC, Tunink Roots, LLC, Albion ThriftyWay, Healthy Back Chiropractic, LLC, and Blu Roofing, LLC.

Sponsoring at the Sparkler level were Gragert’s Market, MJK Ag Solutions, Albion Dental Clinic, Albion News/Boone Co. Tribune, and Spann, Inc.

