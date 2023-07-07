One driver transported with injuries from July 3 crash

One driver was transported to Boone County Health Center after a near head-on collision Monday morning, July 3, on Highway 91 about 5.5 miles east of Albion.

The two-vehicle accident occurred at 6:38 a.m. when a westbound 2016 Chrysler 200 driven by Darren Petersen of Lindsay crossed the center line and sideswiped an eastbound 2014 Dodge Ram 2500 driven by Brian Hall of Monticello, Iowa.

The collision caused the Hall vehicle to spin, and it came to rest in the south ditch.

Petersen was transported to Boone County Health Center by Albion Rescue for treatment of injuries.

Hall and a passenger in his vehicle had minor injuries and were not transported.

Both vehicles were considered total losses. Air bags deployed in both vehicles.