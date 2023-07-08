Biggest crowd so far for July 5 concert

A crowd estimated at more than 400 people attended a concert by the local Pioneer Band last Thursday night, July 6, at The Venue on Fourth Street, downtown Albion.

This was the biggest crowd for a summer concert so far. A community hamburger feed sponsored by Cornerstone Bank preceded the concert.

The free concert series continues this Thursday, July 13, with Mason Michaels performing country music from 7 to 9 p.m.