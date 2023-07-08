Fair opens with cool temperatures Saturday

Boone County Fair opened with cool temperatures in the 70s on Saturday, July 8, and a big crowd was anticipated for the country music concert Saturday night by Dylan Scott with special guest Ray Fulcher.

Early events on Saturday included check-in of open class projects in the Event Center and the 4-H Horse Show in the Niewohner Arena.

Sunday events include the fair parade starting at 1:30 p.m., and the Tanner Pelster Memorial Stock Car Races starting at 6 p.m. Classes will be IMCA Sport Modifieds, IMCA Stock Cars, IMCA Hobby Stocks and A-Class Micro Sprints.