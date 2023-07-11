Bobby Lee Brunk 84, of Westminster, CO, passed away at his home on Dec. 15, 2022.

Memorial services will be Friday, July 14, 2023 at 11 a.m., at the Zion Lutheran Church, Albion, with Rev. Carolann Hopcke officiating. Inurnment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, St. Edward, with military rites conducted by the U.S. Marine Corps Funeral Honor Guard, Crosier American Legion Post 226 of St. Edward and the American Legion Riders.

Miller-Levander Funeral Home of St. Edward is in charge of the arrangements.