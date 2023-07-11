Elizabeth “Betty” M. Schmitz

Elizabeth “Betty” Marie Schmitz, 89, of Albion, passed away Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at Edgewood Vista in Columbus.

Elizabeth, daughter of William August (Gus) and Elizabeth Catherine (Dingwerth) Seier, was born on Sept. 4, 1933, at Albion.

Betty is survived by her four children: Mary Schmitz of Albion, Ken (Jo) Schmitz of Raeville, Joe (Connie) Schmitz of Fairbank, IA and Pat (Janet) Schmitz of Albion, 10 grandchildren: Michelle (Rob) Ingersol of Overland Park, KS, Laura (Josh) Ruge of Elgin, Andy Schmitz of Norfolk, Beth (Justin) Temme of Petersburg, Justin Schmitz of Cedar Falls, IA, Tara (Jerry) Yearous of Independence, IA, Katie (Clint) Bell of Jesup, IA, Michael (Jen) Schmitz of Hartington, Jaimie Schmitz of Omaha, and Luke (Sonya) Schmitz of Wynot, 18 great grandchildren: Sofia, Ethan, Sylvia, Maximus, Mae, Molly, Audrey, Henry, Kyle, Jocelyn, Alexis, Gabe, Kayla, Holly, Dawson, Gavin, Graysen and Daxtyn, sisters-in-law: Sister Gretta Schmitz of Milwaukee, WI, Rosie Seier and Leona Seier, both of Albion, along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband George in 1982, seven siblings: Sister Marie Seier, Bernard Seier, Frances Taubenheim, Ignatius Seier, Sister Josie Seier, Jerome Seier and Germain Ketteler.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held Monday, July 10, 2023 at St Michael’s Catholic Church in Albion with Fr. Mark Tomasiewicz and Deacon Paul Weeder officiating. Burial followed at St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery, Albion.

Memorials are suggested to the Boone County Health Center Foundation.

Levander Funeral Home of Albion was in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

