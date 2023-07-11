Huge turnout for Tanner Pelster Memorial Races

They came from far and wide Sunday night, nearly 150 Stock Car and Hobby Stock race drivers, from all around the state and such far-flung locales as Iowa, South Dakota, Kansas, Minnesota – even North Carolina, New Mexico, Arizona and California.

They were greeted by an estimated crowd of 2,500 enthusiastic racing fans at the Boone County Raceway in Albion.

All converging to pay homage to former Albion native and race driver Tanner Pelster, who tragically lost his life in a 2021 farm work accident, and to vie for the top prize in the annual Tanner Pelster Memorial held in conjunction with the Boone County Fair.

Fans weren’t disappointed. The action was fast and furious – and plentiful – on a beautiful summer night at Albion’s venerable fairgrounds oval.

