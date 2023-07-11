Lynda L. Deissner

Lynda Louise Diessner, 73, of Spalding, passed away on Saturday, July 8, 2023, following her 12 year battle with cancer, at Cloverlodge Care Center, St. Edward.

Lynda, daughter of Howard and Helen Anne (Schultz) Larsen, was born on May 20, 1950 at Omaha.

Lynda is survived by her husband Robert of Primrose, son Joseph of Spalding, daughters: Jill (Steve) Evers of Omaha and Carol (Matthew) Rojas of Evans, GA, five grandchildren: Kale and Lauren Diessner of Greeley, Ryan Evers of Omaha, Simone and Kira Rojas of Evans, GA, brothers: Larry (Ernie) Larsen and Richard (Mary) Larsen, both of Omaha, along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Spalding with Fr. Lawrence Vadakkan officiating. Burial will follow at St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery in Spalding.

Memorials are suggested to the Spalding Public Library.

Levander Funeral Home of Spalding is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

Complete obituary in Print & Online editions of Albion News/Boone County Tribune.