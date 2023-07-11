Newman Grove student places in national FBLA competition

Newman Grove Future Business Leaders of America had a special highlight at the 2023 National FBLA Leadership Conference in Atlanta, GA.

One of the chapter members, Jayden Benson, became the first Newman Grove student to place in national level competition.

Jayden placed eighth in Career Exploration at the national conference held June 27 to 30.

She was one of three NG members that included Brooke Milam and Isabella Santarosa. They were accompanied by teacher Andrea Miller.

While in Atlanta, the members attended meetings, competitions, and general sessions.