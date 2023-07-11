Red Cross honors 3 from St. Edward, drive surpasses goal

St. Edward community hosted an honor blood drive on Monday, July 3, 2023 at the St. Edward Community Christian Church.

The Red Cross honored Keith Carter, Kenny Jasa and Jim Nicklasson for their dedication of donating over the years.

Together, they have donated over a combined total of 46 gallons of blood.

With a goal of 33 units for this drive, donors stepped up and gave 45 units, surpassing the goal.