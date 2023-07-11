Sunday liquor ordinance discussed by village board

Sunday liquor ordinance 2018-2 was discussed at the Thursday, July 6, Petersburg Village Board meeting.

Hank Thieman, long-time Legion manager, and Clyde Stuhr, financial officer, represented American Legion Post 334 and were present to share their views.

The issue arose when a new bar 386 Tap opened and asked to sell hard liquor on Sunday which is against the village ordinance. Only the Legion has permission to sell hard liquor on Sunday.

Thieman and Stuhr agreed they were not at the meeting to stir the pot and didn’t want any friction between businesses. However, they wanted assurance that Sunday sales would be reserved for the Legion Club.

The issue was tabled and will be brought up again in August.