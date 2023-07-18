Artifacts show to be part of Beaver Valley Days

St. Edward’s annual three-day celebration, Beaver Valley Days, is coming up Friday through Sunday, July 28-30.

The overall theme this year is “Volunteers are Superheroes.”

Artifacts Show

One of the special events this year will be an Indian Artifact show on July 29 at the St. Edward Community building from 9 am to 4 pm. The show is featuring the Ron Cruise Family Collection along with collections from Jerry & Nancy Carlson, John Drozd, “Buffalo” Tom Martens and others.

A flintknapping demonstration will be presented by Jack & Jane Webster on site, along with learn about the early history of the Beaver, Cedar and Loup Valleys.

Admission is Free and open to the public. This is an educational, non-commercial show and no buying or selling of artifacts will be allowed. For more information call Jerry at 402-993-6055.