After demolition of the sidewalk, new concrete was poured Monday, July 17, on the east side of Citizens State Bank for the new drive-through area north of Hale Street in downtown Newman Grove.
A large concrete pumper truck was used to place the concrete.
Above photo shows workers finishing the concrete surface.
Photo courtesy of Betz Quincy
Concrete poured for new bank drive-through
