Dorothy J. Belgum

Dorothy Jean Belgum, 93, of Albion, formerly of Fullerton, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at Good Samaritan Society in Albion.

Dorothy was born July 20, 1929 to William and Mary (Salber) Nissen at Meadow Grove. She attended a country school west of Elgin until the eighth grade. After, she helped her family on the farm near Elgin. She also worked as an aid at the hospital in Albion. On May 25, 1951, she married LeRoy Belgum. They farmed in the Albion and Belgrade area until they retired to Fullerton. She worked as a cook for many years at the Fullerton Senior Center and Loup River Inn in Fullerton.

She is survived by children: Vicki (Terry) Strain of Genoa, Michael Belgum of Shelby, Douglas (Caro­lyn) Belgum of Cedar Rapids, Eric (Chris) Belgum of Hastings and Al­len (Pamela) Belgum of Valparaiso, 19 grandchildren, 36 great grandchil­dren, and eight great great grandchil­dren, sister-in-law Arlene Nissen of Petersburg, many nieces and neph-ews.

A Mass of Christian Burial was Monday, July 17, 2023, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Fullerton with Reverend William L’Heureux officiating. Burial followed at Rose Hill Cemetery, Albion.

Palmer-Santin Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.