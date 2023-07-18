Legion seniors fine-tuning for area tourney

With the final stretch run of the 2023 American Legion baseball season underway, Albion Cornerstone Legion Seniors Coach Andy Bird is optimistic about his team’s chances in postseason play.

During a terrific 18-4 season to date, the Cornerstone Seniors have gained experience and confidence that should have Albion Post #162 poised for an area tournament run despite a loaded Class B Area 4 Tournament field that includes Battle Creek, O’Neill, Pierce, Wayne and Seward.

Albion Cornerstone was scheduled to close its regular season schedule at St. Paul Tuesday night and will begin play in the Area 4 event hosted by Columbus Lakeview Friday.

In games last week, Albion Cornerstone blanked Creighton/Plainview 10-0, and then shut out Atkinson 12-0.

