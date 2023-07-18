Michael “Mike” J. Sullivan, 77, of Cedar Rapids, died on Thursday, July 13, 2023 at Faith Regional Health Services, Norfolk.

Michael (Mike) John Sullivan: brother, husband, dad, grandpa, papa, died on Thursday, July 13, 2023 holding the hand of Kate, his wife of 52 years.

Mike was born in Lincoln, on a summer day in 1945, the oldest of three boys, Mike, David and Paul (the Sullivan boys) were raised in Ord and all attended St. Mary’s Catholic School.

After military service in the U.S. Navy, he returned to Ord, where he met Kathy (Kate) Kokes, and they recently celebrated 52 years of marriage.

The couple started their married life together in Lincoln, where Mike began his banking career. In 1983, they moved to Cedar Rapids where they raised their two daughters, Jill and Mollie. Mike and Kate were very active in their community, and Mike remained Chairman of the Board of Cedar Rapids State Bank until his death.

More than anything Mike loved his family: his wife Kate, two daughters (Jill and Mollie), son-in-law (John), and two brothers (Paul and David). His three grandchildren (River, Clara, and Norah).

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church with Fr. Mark Tomasiewicz officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. with a 7:00 p.m. wake service at church. Inurnment will take place at a later date at St. Anthony’s Catholic Cemetery with Military Rites conducted by Dan Cox American Legion Post #44 of Cedar Rapids, NE, Navy Funeral Honor Guard, and the American Legion Riders.

Memorials are suggested to Cedar Rapids Fire and Rescue and St. Anthony’s Catholic Church.

Levander Funeral Home of Albion, NE is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com

Complete obituary in the Albion News/Boone Co. Tribune, print and e-editions.