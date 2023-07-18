Valasek is new BCDA office administrator

Jackie Valasek of Albion joined the Boone County Development Agency on June 6 as office administrator.

In this role, she will manage daily office needs, provide support for existing BCDA programs and connect community members and partners with the appropriate BCDA committee and contract staff members, Dani O’Brien and Tina Stokes.

New office hours are Monday through Wednesday, and Friday 8 a.m. to 12 noon., 1 to 5 p.m., and Thursdays 8 a.m. to 12 noon. BCDA offices are located at 233 S. 4th Street in Albion.

“We’re excited to bring back consistent office hours so that we can be more readily available to people and local business owners,” commented Brian Yosten, BCDA chair. “Jackie has the right balance of office management experience and curiosity about economic development, which makes her a great fit.”

