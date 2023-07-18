Village Board announces water tower maintenance

Petersburg Village Board is notifying residents of a scheduled general maintenance project on the water tower beginning on Monday, July 24.

A company will begin sandblasting interior walls, priming interior walls and painting interior walls.

The water tower will be offline during the process. Water will not be stored in the tower. However. there will not be a shortage of water since the equal amount will continue to be pumped.

Residents are being asked however to use water responsibly.

The scheduled process could take 3-4 weeks.