Albion Council approves higher water, sewer and trash rates

After a review of revenues and expenses in city utilities, the Albion City Council last Tuesday night approved five percent increases in water, sewer and trash removal rates.

The new rates will be effective Oct. 1, 2023, according to the resolution. They are based on recommendations from the city auditor and comparison data supplied by the Nebraska Rural Water Association.

Average monthly water rate will increase from the present $27.02 up to $29.10, with a monthly minimum of $13.52.

Average monthly sewer rate will increase from the present $42.96 up to $45.14, with a monthly minimum of $32.

Residential trash removal rates will increase to $16.25 per month for each operating water meter ($13.25 per month with senior citizens discount upon request).

Commercial trash removal rates (non-dumpster) will be $17.75 per month for each operating water meter. Monthly commercial dumpster rates are based on size of dumpster and number of pickups per week.