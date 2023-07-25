Bettencourt is new owner of Albion Livestock Market

Tyler Bettencourt of Albion was announced as the new owner of Albion Livestock Market, Inc. on Wednesday, July 19, at the beginning of the annual barbecue sale.

Tyler, 29, is taking over from Wes Stokes of Petersburg, who has owned and operated the livestock market since August of 2011.

Bettencourt will be in charge of the next sale on Wednesday, Aug. 9.

“I’m looking forward to working with area producers and meeting their livestock marketing needs,” said Tyler. He was born in California and lived in several states while growing up. He lived in Texas before moving to Nebraska.

