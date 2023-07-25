Diane Miller will be Harvest of Harmony grand marshal

Harvest of Harmony Committee in Grand Island has named Diane Miller as Grand Marshal for the 81st annual Harvest of Harmony Parade.

Miller is a St. Edward native who started her career as a teacher in seven different schools in the Central Nebraska area, while spending summers working with Grand Island Parks and Recreation as a lifeguard and water safety instructor.

She transitioned to become facility manager for Grand Island Oasis water park when it opened in 1993. She remained in that position for 30 years and retired in 2022.

The Harvest of Harmony Committee said Miller was chosen as grand marshal because of her lifelong involvement with teaching and working with children in Central Nebraska.