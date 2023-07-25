Local schools planning registration days next week

Summer is almost over.

Both Boone Central Public Schools and St. Michael’s School in Albion are planning student registration days next week.

Boone Central middle school and high school registration will be Tuesday, Aug. 1, from 1 to 7 p.m., and Wednesday, Aug. 2, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the school gym.

Elementary registration (preschool through fourth grade) will be Thursday, Aug. 3, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The open house for preschool through middle school (Pre-K through eighth grade) will be Wednesday, Aug. 9, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the school.

Classes begin Thursday, Aug. 10.

St. Michael’s School registration and enrollment verification day for preschool-eighth grade students is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023 from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The first day of classes at St. Michael’s will be Tuesday, Aug. 15, with an 11:15 a.m. early dismissal.

Albion Chamber of Commerce “Back to School Cash” event will be this Thursday, July 27, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.