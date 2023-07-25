Newman Grove parent registrations are Aug. 1 and Aug. 3

Newman Grove Public Schools will have Parent Registrations for the 2023-24 school year on Tuesday, Aug. 1, and Thursday, Aug. 3.

On Aug. 1, parents of seventh through 12th grade students will register at 1 p.m., followed by parents of kindergarten through sixth grade at 6 p.m.

The time schedule will be reversed for Thursday, Aug. 3. Kindergarten through sixth grade parents will register at 1 p.m., and seventh through 12th grade parents will register at 6 p.m.

