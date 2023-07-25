On Sunday, July 23, at around 3 p.m., the air conditioners went silent for about two hours after a spray plane clipped a Cornhusker Power highline wire southwest of Petersburg.
The wire was down near the location known as the Fred Spieker farm on the Beaver Creek.
No other damage was reported.
Spray plane clips highline wire near Petersburg
