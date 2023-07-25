Petersburg Press

Spray plane clips highline wire near Petersburg

July 25, 2023
On Sunday, July 23, at around 3 p.m., the air conditioners went silent for about two hours after a spray plane clipped a Cornhusker Power highline wire southwest of Petersburg.
The wire was down near the location known as the Fred Spieker farm on the Beaver Creek.
No other damage was reported.