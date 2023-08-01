Bryan Hughett wins fifth Nebraska PGA Senior title

The ol’ master did it – again.

Albion Country Club PGA Golf Professional Bryan Hughett emerged Tuesday, July 25, as the 2023 champion in the Nebraska Section Senior PGA Tournament at Grand Island’s Riverside Golf Course – for the fifth time.

Yes, five-time Nebraska PGA Professional Senior Champion.

Hughett concluded the 2023 event with a one stroke edge over J.D. Brake, carding a 36-hole, two-day score of 140 (68-72) – four-under par on the Riverside layout. He led all golfers in the tournament with eight birdies and an eagle in the two rounds.

Hughett had a terrific start Monday, going six-under at one time in his opening round and leading by three strokes.

Complete story in the Aug. 2 Albion News/Boone Co. Tribune, print and e-editions.