Builders making progress on walking trail in Newman Grove

Newman Grove is getting a new walking trail around the city park and golf course.

The City Council contracted the work in April with B & S Concrete of Petersburg at $281,970, and the work is now nearing completion.

The trail will be about one mile long, and eight feet wide. American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) funds will pay for the new trail.

