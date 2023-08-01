Concert series successful this summer

July was a great month for live music in downtown Albion, with evening concerts representing a variety of musical styles.

“The Summer Concert Series is the signature event for the Albion Arts Council,” said Director Jennifer Walters. “The 2023 series was an $18,000 endeavor sponsored by the Arts Council and made possible through a variety of additional funding sources and local partnerships.”

Starting in June with a performance by The String Beans, there were seven total performances with total attendance of more than 1,800 people at The Venue on Fourth.

Albion Area Arts Council formed partnerships this year with the HWY 14 Brewing Company and Albion Economic Development Corporation as official co-organizers of the concert series.

“We believe this year set the foundation for a long term event for the community,” said Walters.

