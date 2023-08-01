Local schools set open house dates

Next week is back to school time in Albion, starting with an open house for all students and parents at Boone Central on Wednesday evening, Aug 9, from 5 to 7 p.m.

The first day of Kindergarten through 12th grade classes will be Thursday, Aug. 10, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Regular school day schedules of 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. begin Friday, Aug. 11,

St. Michael’s School open house for all students will be Monday, Aug. 14, from 4 to 6 p.m. K-8 classes will start Tuesday, Aug. 15, with an 11:15 a.m. dismissal. Preschool classes will start Aug. 22.