Missionary Benedictine Sisters celebrate 100 years at Raeville church

Missionary Benedictine Sisters marked their 100-year Jubilee with a special Mass at St. Bonaventure Church, Raeville, on Sunday, July 30.

The church was filled to capacity as many parishioners and others with connections to the parish were present to witness the ceremonies.

Most Reverend Archbishop George J. Lucas was principal celebrant, with participation from many other priests, brothers and sisters from around the world.

Two Benedictine Sisters from St. Bonaventure Parish, Sr. Bernadine Beckman and Sr. Catherine Schiltmeyer, attended the celebration.

The American novitiate of the Benedictine Missionary Sisters of Tutang, Bavaria, Germany, was established in Raeville in 1923.

The Sisters arrived at Raeville on the afternoon of July 31, 1923, and started school on Sept. 1 of that year with 152 pupils.

