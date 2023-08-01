Raceway set for Championship Night this Friday

The final green flag is raised and ready.

It’s time for the Boone County Raceway’s annual Championship Night.

Friday, drivers will rev it up one more time to officially decide the BCR season point champions.

In racing July 28, current class leaders retained and solidified their positions entering the final showdowns.

In the tightest point battle, past BCR champion Robbie Thome ran sixth in a small A Feature field, allowing A Feature winner David Johnson to close a nine-point margin and close to within four points in the IMCA Sport Modifieds class. Alex Banks has chased Cory Dumpert in the IMCA Late Model division, but Dumpert’s A Feature win this past Friday built a 10-point lead entering Championship Night.