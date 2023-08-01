Recycling will be ending in Albion, Aug. 31

Cardboard and paper recycling collection will be coming to an end in Albion on Aug. 31.

Albion’s garbage hauler, Bud’s Sanitary Service, LLC announced last week that it will end its collection of paper and cardboard in specially market dumpsters in Albion effective Aug. 31, 2023.

Recycling collection has already ended in several area towns. The primary user of these recyclables, Applegate Green Fiber of Norfolk, announced in late June they will no longer pick up in rural areas.

This is due to rising transportation costs and changes in the types of materials collected.

Bud’s Sanitary will no longer have recycling dumpsters for public use in Albion after Aug. 31.

Complete story in the Aug. 2 Albion News/Boone Co. Tribune, print and e-editions.