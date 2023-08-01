Ron Cruise Memorial Artifacts Show attracts many to St. Edward

The late Ron Cruise and his brother, Bob, collected many Native American artifacts over the years, and most of them were on display during the Ron Cruise Memorial Artifacts Show held during Beaver Valley Days last Saturday.

Also bringing exhibits were Jerry and Nancy Carlson, John Drozd, “Buffalo” Tom Martens and others.

Bob Cruise said he and his brother, Ron, started at a young age hunting for Native American artifacts along the Bogus Creek south of St. Edward. They found artifacts dating back as far as 1,400 years to the Woodland Group, predecessors to the historic Pawnee.