Albion Fire/Rescue will host Mini Fire School this weekend

More than 64 fire and rescue personnel from 16 Nebraska departments are expected for the second annual Mini Fire School to be hosted by Albion Fire & Rescue on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 11 and 12.

The fire training is sponsored by the Mid-Nebraska Mutual Aid Association with instructors from the Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s office.

Albion Volunteer Fire Department training facilities and fire station will be used for the courses.

Training is scheduled for firemen include a rope rescue course and a propane emergency course.

EMT training will be obstetrics and pediatric cardiac arrest.