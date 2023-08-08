BCHC nurses are newly certified in wound care

Boone County Health Center (BCHC) has announced that two dedicated nurses have successfully attained wound care certification.

Nurses Michelle Neidhardt and Brooke Iverson, both highly experienced nurses, have demonstrated their dedication to advancing their knowledge and skills in wound care management to become certified. They have enhanced their ability to provide evidence-based wound care treatments, ensuring the best possible outcomes for patients.

Wound care is a critical aspect of patient recovery and plays a vital role in preventing infections and complications.

Complete story in the August 9 Albion News/Boone Co. Tribune, print and e-editions.