Cedar Rapids dedicates special flags at parks



Sunday, July 23 marked the day the American and POW flags were permanently raised and dedicated at the Patriotic Park and Gazebo Park in Cedar Rapids.

Colors were presented by the Legion Riders of America Legion Post 162, Albion. The Pledge of Allegiance and America’s Creed were led by World War II veteran Robert Watts, Sr. of Cedar Rapids.

Heather Imler, a member of the Legion Riders, gave the Invocation.

As the flags were raised by Jay Rutten and Ed Swerczek, American Legion Post 44, Cedar Rapids, the Star Spangled Banner was led by DAR member Bev Schuele.

