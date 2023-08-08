City of Albion continues removal of dilapidated structures

Removal of dilapidated structures continued last week in Albion’s residential area.

Warren Myers, city building inspector, said the current demolitions date back to action by the City Board of Health in January, when demolition orders were issued for four structures..

A house at 11th and Ruby was demolished and removed last week by Seda Landhandling under contract with the owner. However, trees, old vehicles and other items remained on the lot. Myers said the clean-up of this property is only about 20 percent complete. The remaining clean-up will be dealt with under the city’s nuisance ordinance. This was one of six properties designated nuisances by the council in July.

Recently, a house on Ninth Street between Prairie and Columbia was demolished and the lot cleared by Bygland Dirt Contracting under contract with the city.

There will be two additional upcoming demolitions of dilapidated garages in the city, Myers said, adding that he is working toward several future demolitions to be proposed to the board of health next year.

