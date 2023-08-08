Equipment on site and ready to install infrastructure

Equipment is on site to start installation of water and sewer mains in the Fowlkes Second Addition to Newman Grove.
The new housing addition is being developed at the south edge of Newman Grove.
Obrist & Company, Inc. holds the $225,600 contract for installation of water, sanitary sewer and storm sewer installation in the new addition.
