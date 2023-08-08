Petersburg farmer Wies designates award to local foundation

Petersburg area farmer Adam Wies recently directed a $5,000 Bayer Fund – America’s Farmers Grow Communities donation to the Petersburg Community Foundation.

The foundation will use the funds to further enhance The Village Campus which will benefit the community.

“We are incredibly grateful to the Wies family for their continued support of The Village Campus,” said Petersburg Community Foundation President Tina Stokes. “They utilize the campus often and are a great example of why we’re transforming the former school into a community center.”

Since 2010, the America’s Farmers programs have awarded nearly $65 million to nonprofits, aspiring ag students and public schools across rural America.

Complete story in the Aug. 9 Petersburg Press, print and e-editions.