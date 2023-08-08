St. Edward students heading back to school next week

Students at St. Edward Public School will be heading back to school next Thursday, Aug. 17, with early dismissal at 1:30 p.m. on the first day. Regular school days will begin on Friday, Aug. 18.

Teacher in-service days will begin at the school Friday, Aug. 11, and will continue until school starts.

A special event will be the Back to School Bash on Tuesday, Aug. 15. This will include open house at the school from 4:30 to 6 p.m.

Students are invited to come to school on Aug. 15 to meet their teachers and drop off school supplies. Junior high and high school students can decorate their lockers.

Chromebook sign-outs will be held Aug. 15 at the Community Center, starting at 6:30 p.m. for seventh through 12th grades. Supper will be provided by the St. Edward Activities Committee from 5:30 to 7 p.m., and the fall sports meeting will be at 7 p.m.

All student athletes participating in fall sports, as well as their parents, are required to attend the fall sports meeting.