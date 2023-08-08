Sunday liquor sales ordinance to be amended

Ordinance 2018-2, which deals with bar service on Sundays, was brought up at the Petersburg Village Board meeting on Aug. 1. Both 386 Tap and the American Legion Post 334 have Class C liquor licenses, but presently only the Legion is permitted by ordinance to sell hard liquor on Sunday.

Legion Post 334 treasurer Clyde Stuhr stated, “The ordinance may have been put in place because at one time the Legion was a nonprofit, and they were permitted to be open only a stated number of days a year with a different class license.”

“The Legion Post 334 itself is, however, a nonprofit. The change may have come when the wind tower people came into town and the Legion bar obtained a Class C license. It would allow them to be open different hours, changing them into a for profit bar.”

After a lengthy discussion, the village board decided to voted to amend their existing ordinance.

