Spalding man dies in roll-over crash west of Albion

A Spalding man died at the scene of a one-vehicle roll-over accident that occurred last Wednesday evening, Aug. 9, on Highway 91 about 2.7 miles west of Albion.

Boone County Sheriff’s Department and Albion Fire/Rescue were called to the scene at 8:12 p.m.

The Sheriff’s office reported that Curtis Bryant, 77, of Spalding was driving a 2006 Dodge Ram pickup westbound on the highway when it crossed the south traffic lane and entered the south ditch, then crossed the highway again and entered the north ditch, where it rolled one time and landed back on its wheels at the edge of a cornfield.

Investigation was conducted by the Sheriff’s office, assisted by the Albion Police Department. The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene due to his injuries. In the initial investigation, it appeared the driver, alone in the vehicle, was not wearing a seatbelt. The vehicle was considered a total loss.