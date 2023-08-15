Albion Civil War veteran honored as ‘Last Soldier’

A group representing the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War (SUVCW) came to Albion last Wednesday, Aug. 9, to make a special presentation at Rose Hill Cemetery.

They were here as part of the “Last Soldier Project” to present a special medallion from the Grand Army of the Republic (G.A.R.) at the gravesite of George Rumelhart, and to honor him as the last Civil War Union soldier to be buried in Boone County.

Presenting the medallion were Norman Weber of Wisner, Elliott Fullner of Norfolk and Rick Marx of Pilger, all officers of Camp Harrison No. 53-2 of SUVCW, headquartered in Wisner.

Attending the ceremony were his great grandson, Gale Carder and wife Liz, and great great grandson, Jim Carder and wife Laura, as well as board members of the Rose Hill Cemetery Association.

George Rumelhart was a longtime resident of Boone County who farmed near Albion after coming to Nebraska in 1888.

