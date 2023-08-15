Boone Central Schools open with slight enrollment decline

Boone Central Public Schools opened for the 2023-24 school year on Thursday, Aug. 10. Unofficial counts showed a slight decline in overall enrollment.

The unofficial total PreK through 12th grade starting enrollment is 640 students, compared to last year’s official count of 649.

Initial preschool enrollment is 69 students, which is three students larger than last year’s starting preschool count of 66.

Elementary (K-4) count is 189 students, 23 lower than last year’s starting count.

Middle school (5-8) has 177 students, up 13 from last year.

High school (9-12) has 205 students, just two lower than last year’s count of 207.

These enrollment numbers are preliminary and could change during the initial weeks of the school year.