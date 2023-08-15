Commissioners consider half-cent levy increase

Boone County Commissioners spent about an hour at Monday’s meeting considering the proposed county budget for 2023-24.

They discussed a number of possible road and bridge improvements, as well as potential replacement of the District 2 County Road Shop for Albion.

At the end of their budget work session, the board decided to have Rick Martinsen, CPA, prepare a budget that includes a one-half cent increase in the county property tax levy.

With an anticipated increase of about 4.92 percent in the county’s property valuation this year, the additional half-cent levy would increase the total tax request dollar amount by about $294,214 or 6.9 percent. Last year, the county requested $4,262,156 in property taxes. This year, the request under the proposed budget would increase to $4,556,370.

In their review of the county budget, commissioners noted that expenses will be higher with recent raises to county employees, an insurance increase and higher material costs.

Final county property valuations will not be available until Aug. 21.

