Fire, rescue personnel train in Albion last weekend

Mid-Nebraska Mini Fire School was held at the Albion Fire Station Friday and Saturday, Aug. 11 and 12. Participating were 46 responders representing 13 different departments in the various classes offered.

Classes offered included rope rescue, propane emergencies, obstetrics and pediatric cardiac arrest. Instructors from the Nebraska Fire Marshall’s training division offered hands-on as well as classroom learning. Also helping with instruction were local professionals Dr. Tony Kusek and Dr. Tami Dodds.