NG Council approves merger of fire entities

At its meeting last Thurday, Aug. 10, the Newman Grove City Council adopted an ordinance for an interlocal agreement allowing the merger of the Newman Grove Fire Department with the Newman Grove Rural Fire District.

Under terms of the agreement, the Rural Fire District will pay for a lease of the fire station building and ambulances to the city. The city will make an annual payment to the fire district based on the fire district’s tax levy of 3.5 cents per $100 based on the city’s current valuation. This payment is estimated at $3,900 per year, and the fire district will also receive the city’s allotment under the Mutual Finance Authority.

A special meeting of the Newman Grove Rural Fire District will be held on Wednesday, Aut. 30, at 7 p.m. at the fire hall.

At this meeting, firemen will be voting on the interlocal agreement and its provisions for fire protection and emergency medical services within the City of Newman Grove.

