St. Edward Floral will move to new building when completed

St. Edward Floral will be moving to a new building in the future, possibly by the spring of 2024.

The long time St. Edward business, operated by Cindy and Heather Stephens, has already logged 34 years in business at its current location, 315 Beaver Street.

The new building will be at Third and Beaver Streets, where the old St. Edward Communty Building was demolished in February 2023.

Concrete footings and stem walls have already been poured for the new structure.

