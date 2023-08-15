Three Petersburg water mains had problems last week

Last week, the village of Petersburg experienced several days of dealing with water issues while the water tower was drying after interior painting.

A voluntary boil water notice was put on the village’s website and resident’s Facebook page as a precaution.

A water main broke at the intersection of Highway 14 and Eighth Street on Tuesday evening, Aug. 8.

Rutjen’s Construction was called to repair the main. But, unfortunately the west side of Main Street was without water for some time while repairs were being completed.

The village’s 2000 year well, which was being used to pump water to the village while the water tower was offline, began to have issues. Sargent Irrigation was notified. With the 2000 well unusable for a time, Village Utility Superintendent Nick Prothman switched pumping to the 1979 well.

Another leak showed up on Main Street in front of the village office. Apparently, it was not a leak from the water main line, but from an old copper pipe which had been at one time connected to a previous establishment. This unused line was cut off from the main line and the main sealed.

The northeast section of town lost their water supply for a short time while the leak was located and repaired.

