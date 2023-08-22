Equipment big and small was sold at the annual Albion FFA Alumni Consignment Auction held Sunday, Aug. 20, at the Niewohner Arena on the Boone County Fairgrounds.
The alumni organization uses proceeds from this event toward scholarships for Boone Central FFA members, as well as community projects and donations.
Buyers and sellers meet at Albion FFA Alumni Auction
